Govt Continue Efforts To Make Education More Affordable: MPA

Wed 09th October 2019

Govt continue efforts to make education more affordable: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Farukh Shah here on Wednesday said the Government would continue every possible effort towards making education more accessible,easy and affordable

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Farukh Shah here on Wednesday said the Government would continue every possible effort towards making education more accessible,easy and affordable.

He said that the Government has unified educational system in the province under which the children of the poor would also get the same education as did the children of the rich.

Speaking at a public meeting here, the MPA said that with the grace of Allah Almighty the government's measures have started yielding positive results as people across the province have acknowledged this fact.

