Govt Deaf & Defective School Attock Achieved 100% Result In Secondary Level Exam

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:06 PM

Govt Deaf & Defective School Attock achieved 100% result in Secondary level exam

Govt Deaf and Defective School Attock achieved hundred percent result in Secondary level exam as all the students have been declared successful

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Govt Deaf and Defective School Attock achieved hundred percent result in Secondary level exam as all the students have been declared successful.

This was informed by the principal while talking to newsmen.

On the occasion Chairman School Management Committee Hafiz Abdul Hameed and members of the committee which include Javed Kashmiri ,Zakir Hussain , Syed Raza Naqvi , Sher Afzal and others were also present.

Principal said that 21 students appeared in matriculation exam and all have been declared successful with good marks.

While giving details of the top achievers she said that Tahira Batool got first position by scoring 856/1050 marks; Shehzad Hasan got second position by scoring 835/1050 marks; and Aman Iqbal bagged third position by obtaining 843/1050 marks.

She said that this school is upto middle level but with the cooperation of school management committee and philanthropists, secondary level classes have been conducted in this school for the last one decade.

She demanded that govt must upgrade this school to secondary level.

More Stories From Education

