Govt decision of closure of educational institutions hailed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :People of different walks of life here Monday appreciated the government's decision regarding closure of educational institutions from November 26 to January 10, 2021 and termed it was a wise decision in the wake of recent spike in Covid-19 in the province.

Misal Khan, a retired information officer while talking to APP lauded the Federal Government's decision about closure of educational institutions in the country, adding it would help prevent spread of pandemic besides protect students from the fatal virus.

He said students were most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their low immunity and could easily become its victims while travelling in the public transport.

Khan said implementation of anti Covid-19's SOPs at schools was relatively a difficult job because of increased number of students.

The Federal Government has decided to close the educational institutions across the country from November 26 to January 10 next year in the wake of surge in pandemic Covid-19 cases.

The initiative was taken in the light of unanimous recommendations given by the Provincial Health Ministers and Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) during a meeting to review the pandemic situation at National Command and Operation Center(NCOC).

The educational institutions would remain closed from November 26 to December 24 while from December 25 to January 10 the winter vacations would be observed.

Pir Muhammad Khan, a retired Govt teacher of Nowshera, economics expert Sumbul Riaz, Nazim Bahadar Khan and others termed the Federal Government's decision was highly praised worthy in the prevailing difficult situation developed due to spike in coronavirus in recent time.

They said time of students could be saved through provision of online education at higher educational institutes including colleges and universities and would be able to continue their studies at homes without taking risk of contracting the fatal virus.

They said life of students was important as they were the future builders of the country, adding sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Waqar Ahmed Seth from coronavirus and increase in number of deaths and infections rate during the second wave of Covid-19 should be an eye opener for critics.