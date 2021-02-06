Govt Degree College Katlang win Kashmir Solidarity Day Tug-of-War title

Government Degree College Katlang clinched the title of the Kashmir Solidarity Day Tug-of-War held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug of War Association Katlang Mardan on Saturday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Government Degree College Katlang clinched the title of the Kashmir Solidarity Day Tug-of-War held under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tug of War Association Katlang Mardan on Saturday.

Degree College Katlang Shujaat Ali, Vice Principal Sher Wali Khan graced the occasion as guests and later on distributed prizes among the winners. President KP Tug-of-War Association Taj Muhammad Khan Lecturers, Humayun Khan, Sher Bacha Khan, Mehran Zameer, Shoaib Jan, Umair Muhammad Khan, Waqas. Shehzad, DPE Amir Syed, Mansab Iqbal, Technical Officers Ejaz Mohammad, Uzair Mohammad, Ali Khan, Aslam Khan, Mardan Tug of War Association President Humayun Khan, Secretary Musarat Shah and other important personalities were present.

Eight different teams of Mardan Division participated in the Kashmir Day Tug-of-War competitions organized by the Provincial Tug of War Association.

The final was played between Government Degree College Katling and Babuzai Bataran in which Government Degree College Katling won 3-0.

In the first semi-final, Government College Katling defeated Jamal Garhi 2-0 to qualify for the final while in the second semi-final, Babuzai Bataran defeated Kitty Garhi 2-0 to reach the final. Jakti Garhi defeated Jamal Garhi 3-0 to secure the third position.

Taj Muhammad Khan in his speech paid tributes to DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak for extending all out support to him and other association working for the promotion of sports by helping them financially.

He said that the present government was paying full attention to sports, which would not only bring out new talent to the national and international level.