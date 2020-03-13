UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Denies Supplementary Grant Of Over Rs 21b To HEC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 06:14 PM

Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to HEC

The sources say that the govt has cut 43 per cent budget allocated for Higher Education Commission for quality education.

ISLAMAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) The Finance ministry turned down application of Higher Education Commission regarding provision of supplementary grant of over Rs 21 billion here on Friday.

The sources said that the government cut 43 per cent cut in the budget of Higher Education Commission.

The students and teachers expressed serious concerns over government’s refusal to HEC regarding provision of funds for higher education in the country.

“This decision speaks volumes of the ruling PTI’s slogan for education in the country,” said Muhammad Irfan, a student of Punjab University.

“You know there will be trouble for the students who get funds from the government for higher learning in the country,” he further said.

Laptop scheme which was launched previously by PML-N has already been stopped.

“Unfortunately, education is not on the priority list of this government,” said Ali Ahmad, another student of the same Punjab University. He said that PM Imran Khan used to chant slogans but what practically being done was an evidence of his government failure.

“PML-N was far better from this PTI,” he further said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Student Same HEC From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PML-N suspends membership of its leaders for meeti ..

12 minutes ago

National economic development linked to the uplift ..

14 minutes ago

UAE suspends all flights to and from Italy with th ..

31 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y7p Launches in Pakistan to Resounding Mark ..

44 minutes ago

Champions League, Premier League swept aside as co ..

37 minutes ago

3 shopkeepers arrested in Sialkot

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.