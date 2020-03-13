Govt denies supplementary grant of over Rs 21b to HEC

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the govt has cut 43 per cent budget allocated for Higher Education Commission for quality education.

ISLAMAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) The Finance ministry turned down application of Higher Education Commission regarding provision of supplementary grant of over Rs 21 billion here on Friday.

The students and teachers expressed serious concerns over government’s refusal to HEC regarding provision of funds for higher education in the country.

“This decision speaks volumes of the ruling PTI’s slogan for education in the country,” said Muhammad Irfan, a student of Punjab University.

“You know there will be trouble for the students who get funds from the government for higher learning in the country,” he further said.

Laptop scheme which was launched previously by PML-N has already been stopped.

“Unfortunately, education is not on the priority list of this government,” said Ali Ahmad, another student of the same Punjab University. He said that PM Imran Khan used to chant slogans but what practically being done was an evidence of his government failure.

“PML-N was far better from this PTI,” he further said.