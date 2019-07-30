UrduPoint.com
Govt Developing Uniform Certification Regime: Shafqat Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government was focusing to develop a uniform certification regime which would be recognized and accepted both at the local and international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government was focusing to develop a uniform certification regime which would be recognized and accepted both at the local and international level.

Addressing the launching ceremony of NVQF, organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) here, Shafqat said the government was also going to develop an accreditation regime through a federal directive under which only those certificates would be accepted which were issued by the accredited institutions.

The Minister said that negotiations with various international institutions were underway so that our certifications were recognized internationally and enabled the skilled labor abroad to secure jobs as per their qualifications, a press release received here said.

"National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) was one of the key elements of TVET system and development of level 5 qualification today was yet another step closer to our commitment to culmination of "Skills For All" strategy", he said.

He said his ministry in close collaboration with provincial governments also working to train the country's youth in the industry-relevant trades.

