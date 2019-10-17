UrduPoint.com
Govt Employees To Enroll Children In Public Sector Schools: Commissioner Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the government employees to enroll their children in public sector schools which he said could restore confidence of the people upon the standard of the government schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the government employees to enroll their children in public sector schools which he said could restore confidence of the people upon the standard of the government schools.

The Commissioner emphasized this in response to briefing of the officers of education department at a meeting of Regional Services Delivery Commission/Accreditation Committee held here on Thursday under his chair.

The Commissioner said goals of development could not achieved without education therefore the children have right to get basic right of education. There is the need of creating awareness among those parents who are reluctant to get their children enrolled in the public sector schools, he said.

The Commissioner asked the officers of the education department to focus on provision of all required facilities in the schools as well as adequate monitoring, enrollments and provision of quality education to children.

All schools should be activated in proper manner with completion of all facilities including construction of wash rooms, he said and added that a comprehensive check and balance system should also be introduced in the government schools with monitoring of the performance of teachers.

Rewards should be announced for outstanding teachers while action should be initiated against those who found negligent in duty, he maintained.

He said the confidence of the people could be restored upon the government schools when the government employees enroll their children in the public sector educational institutions.

The Director Education Hyderabad, Syed Rasool Bux Shah, while briefing the meeting informed that a total of 34,132 teachers including 24,341 male and 9,791 female teachers have been engaged in imparting knowledge to 11,34,146 students including 7,09,059 boys and 4,25,087 girls in 13,372 government schools of Hyderabad division.

He said strict monitoring was being ensured in the educational system with action against ghost teachers and employees of the department. The list of these teachers and employees has been provided to high ups of the department with recommendation of strict departmental action against them, he added.

He informed that the department has also carried out tree plantation campaign with planting of 21,680 saplings in 11,427 Primary schools and over 40 thousands in the premises of elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools throughout the division.

