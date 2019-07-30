Govt enrolls 0.8 m out of schools children, 2.6 m more to be enrolled soon: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash said the provincial government had enrolled 0.8 million out of schools children and was endeavoring to enroll another 2.6 million children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash said the provincial government had enrolled 0.8 million out of schools children and was endeavoring to enroll another 2.6 million children.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday at cabinet room regarding the annual performance report, the advisor said 65,000 Primary school teachers would be recruited during the coming five years.

Flanked by Secretary E&SE Arshad Khan and Director Hafiz Ibrahim, Ziaullah said the reviewed Continuous Professional Development (CPD) program 2019 had been successfully launched in eight additional districts of KP under which 53715 teachers were being given monthly training in 16 districts including girls community schools of FR Peshawar and Kohat.

He said as many as 90000 primary school teachers of 27 districts including FR areas would be given monthly training from 2020.

He said 12,384 newly appointed teachers were trained and 17,000 others would be trained with modern equipments in the province.

He said the department was reviewing the service structure of old teachers who were unable to teach subjects according to their promotions.

Ziaullah Bangash said 45 new primary schools would be constructed while 22 middle schools, 26 high schools and 21 higher secondary schools would be upgraded.

The provincial government increased education budget to standardize schools and introduced reward policy in government schools through which good results were given by government schools in board examinations.

Independent Monitoring Unit regularization bill had been approved by cabinet, Ziaullah Bangash told newsmen.

He said in recent intermediate board results the government schools had given 83 percent results.

He said the provincial government was taking measures to bring more development in education sector.