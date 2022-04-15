UrduPoint.com

Govt Establishing 'Education City' In South Waziristan To Provide Quality Education: Kamran Bangash

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Friday said that for the first time in the province an Education City was being set up in South Waziristan to provide quality education to the youth

He said this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding between University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat and Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would be run under public-private partnership.

Kamran Bangash said that government, semi-government and private universities, colleges and schools will be able to open their campuses in Education City, adding it will be supervised by University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Swat.

Kamran Bangash said"Around 7,000 kanals of land has been allotted for this Education City and it will cost Rs 2.7 million. He said that commercial and residential blocks will also be set up in Education City.""Registration for making tenders and campuses on it will be started within two months," said Kamran Bangash.

