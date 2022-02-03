Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

(@Abdulla99267510)

Director National Curriculum Council Dr Maryam Chughtai in the next phase, new single national curriculum will be implemented from August this year.

ISLAMABAD: The government has finalized the Single National Curriculum from grade six to eight in all public and private schools, which will be formally notified tomorrow.

This was stated by Director National Curriculum Council Dr Maryam Chughtai in an exclusive interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan today.

She said that in the next phase, new single national curriculum will be implemented from August this year.

The Director said that the incumbent government is committed to eliminating the class discrimination in respect of education for children across the country.

She said that Single National Curriculum from grade one to five was introduced and implemented last year after consensus of all stakeholders.

Dr. Maryam Chughtai said that Single National Curriculum is based on compulsory subjects like Match, Science, computer and English to ensure equal standard of concepts and education of all children.