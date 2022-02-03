UrduPoint.com

Govt Finalizes Single National Curriculum From Grade 6 To 8 In All Schools

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

Director National Curriculum Council Dr Maryam Chughtai in the next phase, new single national curriculum will be implemented from August this year.

ISLAMABAD: The government has finalized the Single National Curriculum from grade six to eight in all public and private schools, which will be formally notified tomorrow.

This was stated by Director National Curriculum Council Dr Maryam Chughtai in an exclusive interview with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan today.

She said that in the next phase, new single national curriculum will be implemented from August this year.

The Director said that the incumbent government is committed to eliminating the class discrimination in respect of education for children across the country.

She said that Single National Curriculum from grade one to five was introduced and implemented last year after consensus of all stakeholders.

Dr. Maryam Chughtai said that Single National Curriculum is based on compulsory subjects like Match, Science, computer and English to ensure equal standard of concepts and education of all children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education August All From Government

Recent Stories

Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

9 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

24 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer E ..

Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Sea ..

31 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

37 minutes ago
 Police arrest gang involved in stealing batteries ..

Police arrest gang involved in stealing batteries and tyres of vehicles in Murre ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>