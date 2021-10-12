Govt focusing on girls' education: Aamir Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affair and Chief Whip National Assembly Aamir Dogar said on Tuesday that the incumbent government was paying immense focus on promotion of women education.

"Educating a man is limited to one person, however, fruits of adorning a woman with education, are passed on generations, said Aamir Dogar while addressing a function on Women Education, hosted by AWAZ Foundation, here . Malik Aamir Dogar remarked that the establishment of secretariat in South Punjab was a positive step towards a new province. At present, 17 secretaries are serving in the south Punjab Secretariat, said Dogar. Aamir Dogar added that his first priority was to establish more girls' schools in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of AWAZ Foundation Zia ur Rehman stated that there were 400 schools for girls and 1200 schools for boys in the region, which was a huge gap in girls' education. Similarly, the girls' percentage, pursuing higher education in universities is very low, in terms of total population. Zia hinted that early marriages, domestic violence, poverty and ignorance could only be addressed by empowering women with ornament of education.

Zia also observed that there were 46,000 vacancies of teachers, lying vacant in South Punjab. About issues related to low rate of education among girls, he stated that poverty, unavailability of transport, lack of toilets and classrooms were basic reasons and these missing facilities must be addressed.

Former Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari also spoke and stated that it was obligatory on every man and woman to seek education. The biggest obstacles in education of girls were poverty and lack of awareness among parents.

Vice Chancellor Women University Dr Uzma Qureshi also highlighted efforts of the government for promotion of education in the province. She stated that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was striving hard to promote education among girls. Teaching a woman is tantamount to teaching the whole family, she maintained.

Dr Kamran, another educationist, stated that a country could never develop where women were not included side by side economically and socially. Promoting girls' education is matter of urgency, he said adding, the backward districts of south Punjab deserve special attention as it will help to transform dream of girls' education into reality.