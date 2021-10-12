UrduPoint.com

Govt Focusing To Improve Standards Of Technical, Vocational Training

Tue 12th October 2021

Member National Assembly (MNA) Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak has said the government under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is focusing to improve standards of technical and vocational trainings to enhance the employment opportunities for skilled youth at national and global platforms

She was addressing the 18th meeting of TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) held at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)Headquarter here on Tuesday.

Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak also observed the proceedings of TA&QEC.

The meeting was convened under the National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-Tvs).

As per details, total 140 accreditation assessment reports will be presented before the committee for deliberation and decision regarding the grant of accreditation status to these institutions and Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs) for final decision by NAC.

Chairman NAC, Mian Waqas Masood highlighted that NAC is working to serve the purpose of grading the technical and vocational institutes according to the international standards on one hand and on the other hand to discourage the issuance of certificates.

The participants of the meeting included Chairman TA&QEC Hilal Sheikh, representatives from provincial other TEVTAs , Members of Chamber of Commerce and Academia.

