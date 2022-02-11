Govt. High School Shahu Khel, Hangu honored for best performance

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held to honor Government High School Shahu Khel, Hangu for achieving the best position among schools of the province.

The award distribution ceremony was held at the district education office, Hangu where teachers of the school were awarded commendation certificates and cash awards by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Capt.

(R) Sarmad Saleem Akram was the chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated the school's teachers for showing best performance and honored its head-Dr Himatullah Khan Bangash with a special certificate and cash prize Rs 1,00,000.

Other teachers were awarded cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 each. The ceremony was attended by District Education Officer (DEO) Shiraz Khattak and other officials of the department besides teachers, students and parents.