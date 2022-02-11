UrduPoint.com

Govt. High School Shahu Khel, Hangu Honored For Best Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Govt. High School Shahu Khel, Hangu honored for best performance

A ceremony was held to honor Government High School Shahu Khel, Hangu for achieving the best position among schools of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held to honor Government High School Shahu Khel, Hangu for achieving the best position among schools of the province.

The award distribution ceremony was held at the district education office, Hangu where teachers of the school were awarded commendation certificates and cash awards by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Capt.

(R) Sarmad Saleem Akram was the chief guest on the occasion.

He appreciated the school's teachers for showing best performance and honored its head-Dr Himatullah Khan Bangash with a special certificate and cash prize Rs 1,00,000.

Other teachers were awarded cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 each. The ceremony was attended by District Education Officer (DEO) Shiraz Khattak and other officials of the department besides teachers, students and parents.

Related Topics

Education Hangu Shiraz Government Best

Recent Stories

FM, CJCSC discuss national security matters

FM, CJCSC discuss national security matters

1 minute ago
 Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Mohma ..

Colourful Pakistan Sports Festival begins in Mohmand, 5000 athletes competing

1 minute ago
 NA speaker warns opposition against negative polit ..

NA speaker warns opposition against negative politics

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Comments on Western Diplomats' Recent Geog ..

Kremlin Comments on Western Diplomats' Recent Geographic Gaffes

1 minute ago
 Norway's Roiseland captures women's 7.5km sprint b ..

Norway's Roiseland captures women's 7.5km sprint biathlon title at Beijing 2022

6 minutes ago
 India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Secu ..

India's Foreign Minister Says Concerned About Security, Coronavirus Situation in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>