Govt holds NTS results for PST posts after media reports about paper leakage-Ministers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday decided to hold results of National Testing Service (NTS) Agency tests, conducted for Primary School Teacher (PST) posts after media reports about leakage of papers

This announcement was made by Provincial Minister for education, Sharam Taraqai and Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Sharam Taraqai and Kamran Bangash said the decision was taken in the wake of media reports about leakage of papers.

KP government believes in transparency and no compromise would be made over implementation of this principle, says provincial ministers.

The issue had been referred to Provincial Inspection team by Chief Minister for proper inquiry and strict action will be taken against the responsible, they told media.

Both Sharam and Kamran said government is working on strengthening of ETTA so that in future such tests are conducted through it or relevant Boards.

Reforms in ETTA are in the offing and soon exams for posts of grade 5 to 16 will be conducted through ETTA, they disclosed.

Similarly, efforts are also underway for capacity building of Public Service Commission (PSC), they added.

They said Provincial Inspection team will complete probe in seven days and no one would be spared in case found involved in leakage of papers.

Provincial Ministers said government had already made arrangements for foolproof holding of papers by imposing section 144 in the vicinity of examination halls besides deputing police officials.

"Youth in KP will get jobs on merit and those trying to violate transparency in recruitment procedure will face strict action," Ministers remarked.