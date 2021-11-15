Govt identifies 777 schools for phase-III under second shift project in KP

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to start Phase-III under the second shift project for which 777 schools have been identified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to start Phase-III under the second shift project for which 777 schools have been identified.

Talking to APP, Shahram Khan Tarakai said 600 more students had been admitted in Phase-I while enrollment in 231 schools of Phase-II would start from next week.

He said 777 schools for Phase-III had been identified from all the districts, adding, soon the number of second shift schools would reach to 1000. He said 588 schools with high number of students had been included in the second shift Phase-III.

He said those schools with high enrollment in urban areas had been included in Phase-III.

The Education Minister said parents had expressed confidence in this program and the number of students was increasing day by day.

Recruitment for this program would be done through the Parents Teachers Council, adding, the educated youth could apply online for this program, Shahram Tarakai added.

Shahram Tarakai directed the concerned authorities to submit the monitoring report of the second shift program regularly and also directed the Director Education to add more schools in the program where required.

He directed the Director Education to submit a monitoring report in the districts where the process of supply of furniture had started. He also demanded from parents and elders of the area to enroll their children in schools under the program so that no child would be deprived from education.

