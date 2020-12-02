Govt issues notification to run all teaching hospitals through management board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has announced to run all the provincial teaching hospitals through a management board.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday the all teaching hospitals in Sindh under independent management boards.

The hospitals include Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur, Civil Hospital Sukkur, Civil Hospital Khairpur, Medical Khairpur Medical College and several other teaching hospitals.

The principals and vice chancellors of medical colleges and medical universities, medical superintendents of hospitals along with an area MPA would be members of the board.