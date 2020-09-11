Govt making efforts to promote quality education: Ch Ikhlaq

UrduPoint.com
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said on Friday the government was making sincere efforts to promoting the quality education and ensuring easy access of local students to higher education at local level.

He stated this while distributing cheques of Rs 71 million as educational stipends to 762 brilliant students of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot, during the annual prize distribution ceremony here at GCWU.

Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr.Rukhsana Kausar presided over the ceremony.

The minister said the government was spending Rs 24 billion on providing educational stipends to 200,000 brilliant students across the country.

He said the government was opening the doors of education for every one as no nation could make progress without education.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Umer Dar said the government was striving to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps as well.

He said that removal of all deprivations of masses was the top priority of the government, as its was making hectic efforts to ensure the self-respect of people besides providing them maximum relief in every sphere of life.

Later, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch.Muhammad Ikhlaq planted a sapling at the lawns of GCWU Sialkot to inaugurate the tree plantation campaign.

He said that teachers and students could play their pivotal role in providing pollution free atmosphere to the people, besides, motivating the people towards the maximum tree plantation.

