Govt Model High School Havelian achieves 92pc annual result in SSC

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 07:47 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Government Model High School (Higher Secondary DSS) Havelian Wednesday has achieved an outstanding annual result, with a remarkable 92 percent success rate in the Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education (ABISE) annual 2023 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results.

People from all walks of life have extended congratulations to the dedicated students, supportive parents and esteemed teachers for this remarkable accomplishment. The exceptional student, Zeshan, has secured the top position with an impressive score of 926 marks.

The head of the institution Muneer Ahmed expressed his sincere gratitude to the parents, local community, and supporters who have contributed to this success.

This achievement is a testament to the school's commitment to fostering an environment built on dedication, integrity, consistent hard work, and collaborative efforts, adding he said.

He appealed to the community to continue their unwavering support and openly share their concerns for further improvement.

Muneer Ahmed said that the success achieved is a shared victory that encompasses the people of Havelian, the Education Department, and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, the focus is not on competing with others but on being accountable to one's own conscience.

