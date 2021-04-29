Govt not intended to pass students without examinations: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said the incumbent government was not intended to pass the students without taking examinations.

The provincial education ministers had evolved consensus on one point agenda that no student would be passed without examinations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the last year exams were postponed while the students were passed without giving examinations however, the government was not willing to repeat the same this year.

He said all the decisions had been taken with consensus and consultation in the National Command Operations Center (NCOC) to control the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Cambridge examinations were continued as per the schedule and it was not possible for Cambridge to take examinations' online.

The government was closely monitoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the examinations, he added.