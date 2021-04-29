UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Not Intended To Pass Students Without Examinations: Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:34 PM

Govt not intended to pass students without examinations: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said the incumbent government was not intended to pass the students without taking examinations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said the incumbent government was not intended to pass the students without taking examinations.

The provincial education ministers had evolved consensus on one point agenda that no student would be passed without examinations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the last year exams were postponed while the students were passed without giving examinations however, the government was not willing to repeat the same this year.

He said all the decisions had been taken with consensus and consultation in the National Command Operations Center (NCOC) to control the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Cambridge examinations were continued as per the schedule and it was not possible for Cambridge to take examinations' online.

The government was closely monitoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the examinations, he added.

Related Topics

Education Student Same Cambridge All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI to win back NA-249 seat: PTI leaders

2 seconds ago

European stocks climb at open on earnings, US outl ..

4 seconds ago

Ambassador Moin briefs leading Chinese enterprises ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka bat first in second Test against Banglad ..

1 minute ago

Six Servicemen Killed in Explosions at Air Force B ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 151 more lives in Pakistan during ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.