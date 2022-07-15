UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans To Restart PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme This Year: Shaza Fatima

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

The Special Assistant to PM says  laptop is a tool that enables youth to have access to latest skills, online work and businesses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2022) The government plans to restart Prime Minister's youth laptop scheme this year under which laptops will be distributed among high achieving students of universities.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja while talking to Radio Pakistan on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day being observed on Friday.

The Special Assistant said laptop is a tool that enables youth to have access to latest skills, online work and businesses.

She said World Youth Skills Day is important as Pakistan is a country with 68 percent of the population comprising youth.

Shaza Fatima stressed on enriching the youth with modern vocational and technical skills as advancement in modern technology has advanced all sectors including agriculture, textile and manufacturing.

She said the PML N government in 2013 started Prime Minister's youth program under which 100,000 scholarships were given annually. She said that the government will soon advertise the scholarships for this year.

The Special Assistant said loan schemes for young entrepreneurs will also be revived under the Prime Minister's Youth program through which loan up to seven point five million rupees can be acquired on easy installments.

She said that special awareness programs and business plan trainings will be conducted to encourage the youth to start entrepreneurship and become job givers instead of job seekers.

