Govt providing quality education to special children: Ajmal Cheema

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Head of Chief Minister 's Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Tuesday said the government was striving to provide quality education to special children.

He visited various centres of special education in Faisalabad. He said previous governments badly neglected the centers of special education, however, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has set its priorities to improve the existing infrastructure of special education centres in addition to provide missing facilities there.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar are monitoring provision of missing facilities in educational institutions and in this connection no negligence or corruption would be tolerated at all.

Cheema expressed concerns over dilapidated condition of doors and windows of the special education centres and issued direction to the management to improve their condition.

Ajmal Cheema visited special education centers in Millat Town, Madina Town, Khiyaban Colony and other parts of Faisalabad and interacted with the students and teachers to inquire about their problems.