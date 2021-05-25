Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Rs 10 billion have been reserved on the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan for technical and professional training of youth

He was addressing the ceremony regarding certificates and loan distribution among candidates who successfully completed the training under Prime Minister's Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

The youth have been benefited from government's Loan Scheme of Rs 100 billion and Skills Scholarships Programme of worth Rs 10 Billion under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also graced the ceremony held at National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafqat said that currently, 170,000 youth were being provided professional training across the country.

He said soon, hundreds of thousands people would also be imparted technical skills so that they could earn reasonable amount for respectable livelihood.

He congratulated the youth, who succeeded in getting the loans.

He said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the first one in the country's history who worked for the youth development.

Under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, the youth were getting loans and starting their own business, he added.

He underlined the need of up gradation of labs, saying that old machinery was being used in these laboratories.

He informed that the government was making all-out efforts for collaboration with foreign countries so that the youth could get benefit from latest technology.

Shafqat Mahmood lauded the efforts of Usman Dar for his untiring efforts in the success of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Shafqat Mahmood termed skills development as mandatory for the youth.

National Skills University was progressing day by day, he said adding, we wish that the NSU would be a role model institution of the country.

He also hinted to support NSU with foreign partnership. The space has also been reserved in NSU for documentary and film making, he mentioned.