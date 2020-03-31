UrduPoint.com
Govt Seeks Suggestions From Private Schools About Fee Concession

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

The Punjab government has sought recommendations from private schools in 48 hours in an effort to give relief to students in the form of discounted fees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has sought recommendations from private schools in 48 hours in an effort to give relief to students in the form of discounted fees.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the special committee, headed by Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Schools education Murad Raas, Secretary Schools Shehryar Sultan and representatives of private school owners also attended the meeting.

Basharat Raja said that in the difficult times, financially well-off community should contribute to the relief of the vulnerable and the destitute class as the coronavirus had impacted everyone.

He said that private school owners should voluntarily give a discount of at least 20 per cent in the monthly fees of April and May.

He said that no school should receive a three-month fee at a time, neither any teacher should be fired nor her/his salary deducted.

The law minister said that the Punjab government gave priority to the interests of students, parents, teachers and school owners simultaneously. He said that after receiving proposals from the school owners, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar would take the final decision regarding concession in fees.

