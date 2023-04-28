UrduPoint.com

Govt Sets Target To Enroll All 70,000 Out Of School Children In Capital By June 30: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Govt sets target to enroll all 70,000 out of school children in capital by June 30: NA told

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday informed the National Assembly that the government had set an ambitious target to bring all 70,000 out of school children in the Islamabad Capital Territory to zero by June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday informed the National Assembly that the government had set an ambitious target to bring all 70,000 out of school children in the Islamabad Capital Territory to zero by June 30.

Replying to various supplementary questions during the Question Hour, the minister said currently, around 70,000 children were out of school in Islamabad and all-out efforts were being made to enroll them in schools by June 30.

Rana Tanveer said the government had also launched the Schools on Wheels initiative in Islamabad to provide education to the children of rural areas. For the purpose, buses were converted into mobile schools having state of the art facilities, including toilets.

He said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry was also planning to provide such mobile buses facility to the children of flood-affected areas of the Balochistan and Sindh.

Even the World Bank (WB) had also appreciated the government's initiative, besides assuring provision of 30 buses for the noble cause, he added.

He said the WB also intended to introduce such system in Africa. The ministry was ready to assist other provinces if the provincial governments provided buses, he said.

He said the government had also stared the tele school system, besides focusing on distance learning. It had also undertaken accelerated learning programme with the cooperation of the United Kingdom to enhance literacy rate in the country, he added.

To another question, he said 0.8 per cent increase was recorded in the literacy rate in last nine months.

Later, the chair referred the matter to the standing committee concerned for detailed deliberations.

Related Topics

Sindh Africa Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister World Bank Education Mobile United Kingdom June All Government Telecard Limited

Recent Stories

Strict action against hoarders orders

Strict action against hoarders orders

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner asks deputy commissioners to hold dis ..

Commissioner asks deputy commissioners to hold district intelligence committee m ..

1 minute ago
 DC reviews anti-dengue measures

DC reviews anti-dengue measures

1 minute ago
 Sudanese Power Plants Operate as Usual, Except for ..

Sudanese Power Plants Operate as Usual, Except for Khartoum Thermal Power Plant ..

1 minute ago
 Newly recruited engineers to utilize skills for ME ..

Newly recruited engineers to utilize skills for MEPCO

1 minute ago
 PAF successfully evacuates stranded Pakistanis fro ..

PAF successfully evacuates stranded Pakistanis from Sudan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.