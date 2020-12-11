Govt striving to improve quality of education

The PTI government is striving to improve the quality of education,while in this regard training were conducted to equip teachers with modern teaching techniques based on modern requirements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The PTI government is striving to improve the quality of education,while in this regard training were conducted to equip teachers with modern teaching techniques based on modern requirements.

These views were expressed by Chief Executive Officer Riaz Qadeer Bhatti while talking to APP on Friday. He said that transfer, promotion and other issues of teachers were resolved on priority.

He said that the enrollment in Sargodha district was earlier 440,000 but it was increased to 490,000 this year and due to better quality of education in public schools, people were leaving private educational institutions and coming to government educational institutions, CEO added.

Riaz Qadeer said that out of 1923 schools, 79 schools were upgraded and all the pending cases of promotion were cleared and teachers were promoted, seventy clerks and ten grade IV employees were promoted.

Our priority was to improve the infrastructure, in this regard non-salary funds are being used to ensure the provision of basic facilities besides renovation of schools, he added.