Govt Taking Measure To Promote Quality Education: Mushtaq Ghani

Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:27 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has said that the current government was taking measures to promote quality of education in the province to facilitate masses at their door step.

He said this while addressing after inauguration of newly constructed academic and administration blocks at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Tuesday.

Mushtaq Ghani said that Abbottabad is known for its quality education and AUST is a good addition in the field of higher education.

He said that I am happy to see this newly established university on the right track and we would facilitate and provide funds for its development.

While admiring the leadership of Vice Chancellor he said that Dr.

Iftikhar Ahmed is the person who brought AUST at a higher level with hard work.

Earlier, VC briefed the Speaker KP assembly about ongoing educational and construction work projects in the university.

Dr. Iftikhar said that AUST is known as one of the best university in the country, university infrastructure has improved after construction of one admin and academic block and now we have started new blocks including two academic, one science, one admin blocks, faculty and girls hostel. He said that AUST is first public sector University of the country to conduct condensed semester.

Later Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also visited under construction blocks and labs of the university.

