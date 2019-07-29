UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Measures To Improve Education Quality: Deputy Commissioner Jhang

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo Monday said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to improve the quality of education.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in connection with the performance of teachers of the district.

The meeting was attended by all officers of education department including education CEO.

The DC said the teachers had to work with dedication to improve education standard in the district.

CEO Education Zahid Naseem in his briefing told that steps were being taken to provide clean drinking water in all schools of the district.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to provide wash rooms, boundary walls and furniture in government schools.

He said that tree plantation was continued in schools under clean and green Punjab drive.

