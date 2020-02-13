Govt. taking steps to improve quality of education: Minister

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to improve quality of education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking concrete steps to improve quality of education.

Educational reform package for higher education was being implemented, he said and added that a ten-year plan to establish universities at the district-level in the province had been started.

He expressed these views while addressing concluding session of two days National Conference on the 'Recent Advances and Challenges in Basic & Social Sciences in Contemporary Research' held at the Government Women College Cooper Road, here.

The minister said gradually the government would establish a university in each district. A world-class university would be established at the division level, said and added the Punjab Higher Education Commission was taking steps to improve global ranking ofuniversities.

Chairman PHEC Dr Fazal Khalid and Director Colleges Lahore Sakhawat Ali were also present.