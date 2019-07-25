Govt to introduce new scholarship scheme for students: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government will introduce a new scholarship scheme, as the existing schemes are unable to fulfill educational expenditure needs of students.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine while addressing a scholarship distribution ceremony at Iqbal Hall of the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad on Thursday.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only party which was dominantly elected by the youth. Therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also striving to make the youth most productive citizens of the country.

He said that the government was utilising all available resources to provide health and educational facilities to all citizens. He said that educational scholarships would not only encourage talented students but also help them get higher education and play their role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan conducted a successful visit of the USA, which not only raised the dignity of the nation but would also help accelerate the pace of development in the country.

He said that the PTI government had launched the accountability process against the corrupt elements who looted the national wealth in the past.

He said that the provincial government, in collaboration with the Punjab Skills Development Authority, would launch vocational training programme for the minority students very soon. Under the programme, more than 5,000 minority youths would be equipped with technical and vocational education while 40 per cent quota would be fixed for females under the programme. Students would be provided scholarships under the programme, along with financial assistance up to Rs 500,000 on completion of their course, he added.

Earlier, the minister distributed scholarship cheques among the students while officers of local administration were also present.