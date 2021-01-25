UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Strengthen Its Efforts For Affordable Education: Ghazala Siyal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:53 PM

Govt to strengthen its efforts for affordable education: Ghazala Siyal

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyalon Monday said the government will continue its efforts for the promotion of quality and affordable education

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghazala Siyalon Monday said the government will continue its efforts for the promotion of quality and affordable education.

Speaking in a public meeting at Khairpur, she said that government has unified educational system in the province under which the childrens will get the same education.

She said the joining of new people into PPP is ample proof of its better performance and growing popularity in the public.

The MPA said that education enabled harnessing true potentials for betterment of our own, the societies, besides making us a better human being.

Related Topics

Education Provincial Assembly Same Khairpur Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UK to Invest $41 million in Unmanned Combat Aircra ..

2 minutes ago

Biden wants federal govt to buy more American prod ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik for reviewing MTI decision for PIMS

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

2 minutes ago

Moscow Ombudswoman Plans to Visit Navalny in Jail ..

23 minutes ago

Two truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth Rs 1 ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.