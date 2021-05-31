UrduPoint.com
Grade 10 To 12 Classes Resumed Across KP

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:07 PM

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday notified reopening of classes from grade 10 to 12 across the province in pursuance of decisions taken in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Minister for Education Shahram Khan Taraqai said the decision has been taken to allow students to get prepared at schools and colleges for annual examinations, adding that educational institutions have been advised to strictly implement the corona SOPs.

He said the Matric and intermediate examinations would definitely be held and there was no chance of promotion without the exam.

