Graduates Urged To Face Challenges With Courage, Perseverance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:37 PM

Graduates urged to face challenges with courage, perseverance

Three hundred and fifty graduates celebrated completion of their programs at the Aga Khan University's convocation ceremony - 2019 held here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Three hundred and fifty graduates celebrated completion of their programs at the Aga Khan University's convocation ceremony - 2019 held here on Saturday.

Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation addressing the graduates on the occasion urged them to remember the importance of courage, perseverance and agility in the years to come.

"The crux of my experience leads me to believe that in order to make lasting and sustainable change you have to root your actions in integrity," said the chief guest of the ceremony.

Dr. Nishtar reiterating importance of staying true to one's moral principles said it had become a bit cliche but the time old adage of doing the right thing for the right reasons was something that had to be held very dear to one's heart.

The world, she said was beset by many challenges: widening inequities, demographic challenges, rapid urbanization and a context in which collusive behaviors are deeply entrenched.

"But such challenges also offer huge opportunity," she said referring to advancements in artificial intelligence and pharmacogenetics - the study of how genetics impact on individual response to medicine.

AKU President, Firoz Rasul on the occasion called on the graduates to make most of their education by embracing challenges and to never let setbacks hold them back from achieving their goals.

During the AKU Convocation - 2019, students received degrees and diplomas in different disciplines including nursing, midwifery, medicine, education, dental hygiene and Muslim Culture.

There were 181 graduates from the school of Nursing and Midwifery, 143 from the medical college, 16 from the Institute of Educational Development and 10 from the Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilizations.

