Graduating Students Exhibit 134 Projects At NUST CEME Open House & Job Fair!

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:41 PM

Graduating students exhibit 134 projects at NUST CEME Open House & Job Fair!

NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) held its annual Open House & Job Fair for the graduating batches here on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering (CEME) held its annual Open House & Job Fair for the graduating batches here on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

The chief guest, former Commandant CEME Lt Gen Sabeeh Qamar-uz-Zaman, HI(M), (Retd), commended the consistent growth of the College on its Silver Jubilee of Engineering programmes. Other notable guests included Pro-Rector RIC NUST, Rear Admiral Dr Nassar Ikram; Commandant NUST Military College of Signals (MCS) Maj Gen Muhammad Ali Khan; and over 200 industrial representatives.

The attendees took keen interest in the final term projects vis-à-vis Electrical, Mechanical, Computer and Mechatronics Engineering.

Over 384 students exhibited as many as 134 Final Year Projects in their respective disciplines.

A special team from NUST Intellectual Property Office participated in the event for evaluating IP potential of the projects. Many companies conducted on-spot interviews and job tests at the occasion.

Commandant NUST CEME, Brigadier Tariq Javed, SI, (M), highlighted recent developments at CEME, especially the setting up of EME Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (ICE2) and the research and development initiatives ushered under this set up.

He lauded NUST's efforts for commercialisation of projects and filing of patents. Till date, NUST has filed 364 patents out of which 91 have been granted.

