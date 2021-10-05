Graduation ceremony held at PAF Academy Risalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The Graduation Ceremony of 126th Combat Support, 42nd BLPC, 2nd ADSSC and 23rd (Balochistan Batch) A&SD Courses was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Asghar Khan on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmad Qureshi, was the Chief Guest of the Ceremony, said a PAF media release here received.

While addressing the audience, the Chief Guest said, "Pakistan has a distinguished place amongst the comity of the Nations and we shall remain focused on constructive engagement with important countries of the world based on the principle of mutual respect and prosperity".� Addressing the cadets, the Chief Guest said, "You are a part of the elite Pakistan Air Force where our esteemed predecessors had left behind a glorious legacy of heroism, indomitable will, spirit of sacrifice, resolute courage and unshakable faith. Now, it is your prime obligation to uphold these valued customs and traditions.

" He urged upon them to merge sound professionalism with traits of good leadership to rise for their country and come up to the trust reposed in them by the nation and Pakistan Air Force.

On his arrival at the Academy, he was received by Air Officer Commanding, PAF academy Asghar Khan Air Vice Marshal Qaiser Janjua.

A total of 75 cadets graduated at the occasion. The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and trophies to the distinction holders.

Air Marshal Asghar Khan Trophy for the best performance in 126th Combat Support Course was awarded to Aviation Cadet Syed Ali Hassan Shah. Trophy for overall best performance in 42nd BLPC Course was won by Aviation Cadet Abdur Rehman.� Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the best performance in 2nd ADSSC was clinched by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Faisal Shahzad.

The Ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking Military, Civil Officials and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.