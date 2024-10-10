Open Menu

Graduation Ceremony Honors IT, Health And Business Graduates With UK Qualifications

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualifications

Rao Khalid M. Khan, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, takes part as chief guest at ceremony alongside Director Operations Hamza Attiq

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Ignition Pro School for Entrepreneurs hosted its graduation ceremony recognising the achievements of graduates from IT, Health and Social Care, and Business faculties.

The event marked a key transition for the graduates, who completed their qualifications recognised in the UK.

Rao Khalid M. Khan, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, was the chief guest at the ceremony, alongside Hamza Attiq, Director of Operations at Ignition Pro. Their speeches encouraged the graduating class to excel in their fields, highlighting the significance of their newly acquired skills in contributing to the professional landscape.

The institution, which offers Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications, has positioned itself as a player in promoting accessible education for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through a mix of theoretical and practical learning, the school equips its students with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving demands of the global market.

Graduates now move forward, carrying not only academic knowledge but also practical experience gained through case studies and the institution’s business incubation programme. This practical training is designed to help students turn entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures.

The graduation marked a moment of celebration, with the school’s leadership looking forward to seeing the Class of 2024 make its mark in the business world.

Related Topics

World Business Education United Kingdom Kazakhstan Market Event From

Recent Stories

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

43 minutes ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

5 hours ago
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

18 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

18 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

20 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

20 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

22 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

22 hours ago

More Stories From Education