Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualifications

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rao Khalid M. Khan, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, takes part as chief guest at ceremony alongside Director Operations Hamza Attiq

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2024) Ignition Pro School for Entrepreneurs hosted its graduation ceremony recognising the achievements of graduates from IT, Health and Social Care, and Business faculties.

The event marked a key transition for the graduates, who completed their qualifications recognised in the UK.

Rao Khalid M. Khan, Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, was the chief guest at the ceremony, alongside Hamza Attiq, Director of Operations at Ignition Pro. Their speeches encouraged the graduating class to excel in their fields, highlighting the significance of their newly acquired skills in contributing to the professional landscape.

The institution, which offers Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications, has positioned itself as a player in promoting accessible education for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Through a mix of theoretical and practical learning, the school equips its students with the skills necessary to navigate the evolving demands of the global market.

Graduates now move forward, carrying not only academic knowledge but also practical experience gained through case studies and the institution’s business incubation programme. This practical training is designed to help students turn entrepreneurial ideas into successful ventures.

The graduation marked a moment of celebration, with the school’s leadership looking forward to seeing the Class of 2024 make its mark in the business world.