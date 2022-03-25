UrduPoint.com

Great Nations Never Forget Sacrifices Of Their Forefathers: VC AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Great nations never forget sacrifices of their forefathers: VC AIOU

Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum Friday said that great nations never forget the sacrifices of their forefathers, which is why today the Pakistani nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum Friday said that great nations never forget the sacrifices of their forefathers, which is why today the Pakistani nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan.

While presiding over a function on the occasion of "Pakistan Day" at Karachi campus AIOU, he said that this day teaches us a great lesson that those who contribute to the tireless and sincere efforts for the national cause are always remembered with utmost devotion.

Director Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, former DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh, Regional Director Karachi Campus Irfan Ali Ansari, heads of local educational institutions, tutors, and a large number of students attended the event.

VC AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum added that no country can develop unless it emerges as a nation. Let's make a resolution today to form a society free of prejudice - comprised of tolerance and brotherhood.

DGRS, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Inamullah Sheikh, and Irfan Ansari also addressed the function.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum while giving details of the expansion of the educational network in remote areas of Sindh shared that, we have successfully acquired plots for the construction of campus buildings in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Umar Kot, and Mithi on which construction work has been started. He was sharing these details with the journalists of Karachi at Karachi Press Club.

Talking about the MoUs, he shared that the Open University of Leicester, in collaboration with the UK would train MPhil and Ph.D. senior and middle management tutors. These train tutors will further train tutors to become master trainers for other tutors and students to use the online Agahi portal.

The Vice-Chancellor also met Saleem Raza Jalbani, Chairman Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in which he assured of its full support for professional development in Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Resolution Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Hyderabad Leicester United Kingdom Jamshoro Thatta Dadu Allama Iqbal Open University Event

Recent Stories

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his ..

PM will neither resign nor will compromise on his principles: Farrukh

22 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic sys ..

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

34 minutes ago
 Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected Duri ..

Poland Says No Decisions, Agreements Expected During Biden's Visit

32 seconds ago
 Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits ..

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

45 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates NAVTTC Centre of Excel ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates NAVTTC Centre of Excellence

33 seconds ago
 Europe, US, Canada Condemn Taliban's Decision to D ..

Europe, US, Canada Condemn Taliban's Decision to Delay School Attendance for Gir ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>