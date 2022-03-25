Great nations never forget sacrifices of their forefathers: VC AIOU

Vice-Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum Friday said that great nations never forget the sacrifices of their forefathers, which is why today the Pakistani nation pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Pakistan

While presiding over a function on the occasion of "Pakistan Day" at Karachi campus AIOU, he said that this day teaches us a great lesson that those who contribute to the tireless and sincere efforts for the national cause are always remembered with utmost devotion.

Director Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan, former DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh, Regional Director Karachi Campus Irfan Ali Ansari, heads of local educational institutions, tutors, and a large number of students attended the event.

VC AIOU, Prof Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum added that no country can develop unless it emerges as a nation. Let's make a resolution today to form a society free of prejudice - comprised of tolerance and brotherhood.

DGRS, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Inamullah Sheikh, and Irfan Ansari also addressed the function.

Meanwhile, Prof Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum while giving details of the expansion of the educational network in remote areas of Sindh shared that, we have successfully acquired plots for the construction of campus buildings in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Umar Kot, and Mithi on which construction work has been started. He was sharing these details with the journalists of Karachi at Karachi Press Club.

Talking about the MoUs, he shared that the Open University of Leicester, in collaboration with the UK would train MPhil and Ph.D. senior and middle management tutors. These train tutors will further train tutors to become master trainers for other tutors and students to use the online Agahi portal.

The Vice-Chancellor also met Saleem Raza Jalbani, Chairman Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in which he assured of its full support for professional development in Sindh.