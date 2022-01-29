Greyhound derby race competitions begin at UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :The three-day Rana Manzoor Khan and Rana Rustam Khan memorial greyhound derby race competitions began at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan inaugurated the race while Secretary Punjab Ombudsman Asif Iqbal, Director Farms Dr Haroon Zaman and others were present on the occasion.

The race was being held in collaboration with Raja Rustam Kennel and Directorateof Farms in which over 100 greyhounds from national and international level wereparticipating.