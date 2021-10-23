GU VC rejects baseless propaganda against varsity

UrduPoint.com

Gomal University Vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Saturday rejected the baseless propaganda against him and the varsity, saying, it was aimed to hamper the reputation of the educational institution

While responding to the baseless news reports published in a section of media during last two days, he said he said "lies, deceits and fake propaganda is all aim at bringing bad Names for Gomal University and hampering it's reputation.

The vice chancellor termed it as one sided and concocted stories.

He said it would had been better to verify the same stories before publishing to cross check the facts.

The vice chancellor expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman, saying, "both of them are the authority and most honourable for me and the entire Gomal university employees."He urged upon the media organisations to support academic institutions positively as negative stories not only shatters the students confidence in their institutions but also serve as an obstacle for the academic excellence.

"Such fake news reports are proliferated purposefully to distract us from the progress of Gomal University," Prof. Iftikhar concluded.

