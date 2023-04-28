Hailey College to launch BBA (Replica) program from Fall 2023

Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) Punjab University is all set to launch BBA (4-year) in Commerce (Replica program) in the Afternoon and Evening sessions with the first intake from Fall 2023

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood presented approval letter to the Principal HCBF Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta during a simple ceremony at the vice chancellor's office here on Friday.

Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that this new edition will support HCBF's vision to go an extra mile and provide quality commerce education to the youth of Pakistan.