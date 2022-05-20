Hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry’ concludes at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022) The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain’ organised combined concluding ceremony of five days and three days hands-on learning on ‘Dairy Laboratory Analysis Skills’ & ‘Entrepreneurship in Dairy Industry’ here at UVAS.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants while Prof Dr Saima, Quality Head Yum Group Mubeen Arshad Awan, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 32 participants/professionals from both trainings, livestock farmers from public and private sectors dairy industry were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that such trainings are the best source of shearing knowledge and learning innovative from each other experiences. He said sustainable model in term of funding to make this successful project.

During these trainings experts talked about various aspects related to modern dairy farming, practices with hygiene milking, modern practices in mini-dairy processing laboratory, milk components for evaluation, texture analyzer/viscometer analysis of milk, milk sampling and analysis, adulteration & its impact on consumer in dairy industry, vegetable fat determination in milk, establishment a small dairy unit, dairy processing & entrepreneurship, latest trends in dairy value chain, economics importance of livestock disease, dairy cattle welfare, dairy supply chain risk and its implications and farm business techniques etc.