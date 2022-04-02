UrduPoint.com

Hands-on Trainings On ‘Cheese Making And Intervention In Consumer Awareness’ At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022

Hands-on trainings on ‘Cheese making and Intervention in Consumer Awareness’ at UVAS

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) organised a five days hands-on training on ‘Cheese Making’ and three days training on Intervention in Consumer Awareness” under the project ‘Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain’ here at City Campus

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the both trainings participants.

Chairperson Department of Dairy Technology Dr Saima Inayat, General Manager FrieslandCampina Dr Muhammad Nasir, Dr Imran Salah, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and participants/professionals of trainings from public and private sector and dairy industries were present.


Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS has always been well connected with livestock, food and dairy industries. He said UVAS Dairy Technology Department team was performing its duty in a befitting manner for the capacity building of the dairy professionals.

He said academia, industry and dairy professional liaison is key to sustainable strategy to boost dairy sector and utilize farmer milk with processing & value addition for their profitability.

Dr Muhammad Nasir said that it is direly needed to create awareness among dairy professionals regarding the milk supply chain to enhance the national economy of the country. Dr Saima Inayat said that such trainings are the best source of knowledge sharing and experience with each-others.


During training experts imparted theoretical and practical knowledge and skills to the participant of training regarding cheese making. Various aspects were discussed during the trainings on Intervention in Consumer Awareness related to dairy market structure, consumer buying behavior, market opportunities analysis, product policy & planning, deceptive marketing, pricing policy and regulation of dairy products, etc.

