Haseeb Ur Rehman Successfully Defends P.hD Thesis

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:42 PM

Haseeb ur Rehman successfully defends P.hD thesis

Research scholar of Media and Communication Studies Haseeb ur Rehman on Thursday has successfully defended his P.hD thesis

The Viva Voca examination was conducted at International Islamic University (IIUI) and Dr.Mughees of Din sheikh dean university of management and technology and Prof.

The Viva Voca examination was conducted at International Islamic University (IIUI) and Dr.Mughees of Din sheikh dean university of management and technology and Prof.

Dr Saqib Riaz head of department Allam Iqbal Open University (AIOU) graced the occasion as external examiner whereas Dr.Zafar Iqbal Head of department media and communication studies (IIU) as internal examiner. The research scholar has completed his work under supervision of Dr. Shabir Hussain.

The research was conducted under the title " Analysis of elite press during war and peace times between India and Pakistan: A peace journalism perspective.

