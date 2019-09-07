Hassan Abdal Cadet College wins 5th all Pakistan Capt. Akash Rabani bilingual declamation title

Cadet College Hassan Abdal Saturday clinched the 5th All Pakistan Capt. Akash Rabbani martyred bilingual declamation contests-2019 Trophy which was organized by the Abbottabad Public School here on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Cadet College Hassan Abdal Saturday clinched the 5th All Pakistan Capt. Akash Rabbani martyred bilingual declamation contests-2019 Trophy which was organized by the Abbottabad Public school here on Saturday.

Talented youth of the several premier institutions of Pakistan and some local colleges participated in the contest with zeal and fever.

Chief Guest, mother of Capt. Akash Rabbani, while addressing at the occasion articulated the youth to leave no stone unturned in making their country reaching to the heights of sky. She further said that the most significant fact to remember is the noble and sublime ideas must be inculcated and practiced in your daily lives for the sublimity of your national character. "I am confident that if you dedicate yourselves to hard work, Pakistan will soon achieve its rightful place in the community of nations," she added.

Cadet College Hassan Abdal got the first prize in English which was awarded to its student Hashim Salar, Ahmed Irshad of Cadet College Kohat got 2nd position while Hassan bin Younus from Military College Jhelum remained on third position.

Muhammad Hussain of cadet college Kohat stood first in urdu declamation, Sardar Maaz of Peace Colleges Abbottabad remained on 2nd and Farrukh Shabeer of Military College Jehlum stood on third position in Urdu.

The declamation contest over the years has become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges and institutions. Enthusiastic teams gathered at APS every year from all over the country and actively participate in the contest. They also get a chance to interact with the cadets and get a glimpse of life in the academy.