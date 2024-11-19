Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20

The Management of Hayat School and College would organize Grand final Spelling Bee Competition on 20th November ( Wednesday)

The Additional Director private Schools Rafia Malah informed here on Tuesday that this exciting event brings together talented students from 30 Schools.

A spelling bee is a competition where contestants spell words aloud and correctly, with the winner being the last player standing in individual competitions. In team competitions, the winning team has the most players remaining.