Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 11:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Management of Hayat school and College would organize Grand final Spelling Bee Competition on 20th November ( Wednesday)

The Additional Director private Schools Rafia Malah informed here on Tuesday that this exciting event brings together talented students from 30 Schools.

A spelling bee is a competition where contestants spell words aloud and correctly, with the winner being the last player standing in individual competitions. In team competitions, the winning team has the most players remaining.

