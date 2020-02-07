UrduPoint.com
Hazara University Starts Admissions For Spring Semester 2020

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:59 PM

Hazara University starts admissions for spring semester 2020

Hazara University (HU) Manshera Provost Office Friday would remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the candidates who wants to submit admission forms or need any information regarding admissions

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Hazara University (HU) Manshera Provost Office Friday would remain open on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate the candidates who wants to submit admission forms or need any information regarding admissions.

According to sources, HU has started 36 different academic disciplines including BS, MS, MA, MSc, Mphil, and PhD where students can get admissions.

Besides the degree programmes, HU also started one year and six months' diploma in Arts and Design, Tourism and Hospitality, Communication and Media Studies and Conservation Studies.

Students could also visit the HU website www.hu.edu.pk for details of admission or contact on 0997-414143 and 414145 or cell phone no 033403008081 of provost office.

