Hazara Varsity ASRB approves recommendations of departmental research boards

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The 30th meeting of Advance Studies and Research board (ASRB) of Hazara University Monday approved various recommendations regarding research boards of different departments and also endorsed the proceedings of previous committee meeting.

The advance studies and research committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah.

The meeting also reviewed thesis of M.Phil and PhD scholars and granted approval. The committee also granted extension to some scholars according to Higher education Commission (HEC) rules for submission of their thesis.

The meeting approved provision of degrees to the scholars of Conservation Sciences, Education, Islamiyat, urdu, Economics, Microbiology, Chemistry, Genetics, Botany, Mathematics, Management Sciences, Genetics and Zoology.

While addressing on the occasion VC Hazara University said that the decisions of today's ASRB meeting would help improving the research and academic activities of the varsity.

He further said that we were trying to provide best available facilities to scholars of the university to enhance their research activities.

HU would soon get a position in international arena through the hard work of the faculty members, hoped the VC.