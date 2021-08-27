Heads of Foreign Universities Expected at Education Conference in Vladivostok - FEFU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) University rectors from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, China, as well as heads of Russia's leading universities, plan to take part in an international conference on education of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries, which will be held within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, Alexey Koshel, the acting president of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), told Sputnik on Friday.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok will host the Eastern Economic Forum from September 2-4.

"Within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum, there will be an international conference on education of the APEC countries, which FEFU has been holding for 10 years with the participation of leading universities of the Asia-Pacific region and Russia.

We already received consent from the rectors of universities in Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, China, as well as many Russian universities," Koshel said.

Since the conference will be held in the hybrid format, more participants are expected compared to attendance at previous events, the FEFU head added, noting the event is expected to be the most representative in the past 10 years.