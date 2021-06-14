UrduPoint.com
Heat Wave Force Primary, Middle Schools Closure In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:38 PM

Heat wave force primary, middle schools closure in KP

The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued a notification directing all primary and middle-level schools in summer zones to remain close in the wake of hot weather conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday issued a notification directing all Primary and middle-level schools in summer zones to remain close in the wake of hot weather conditions.

The notification said in summer zones all the primary and middle schools would remain close till further order while in winter zones schools from primary level to higher secondary would remain open according to its routine schedule.

According to Provincial Education Minister, Shahram Tarakai in few hot areas of winter zones and union councils, the primary and middle schools would also remain close till further orders.

The education officers of the districts concerned would notify the areas with hot conditions of winter zones. However, in summer zones, he said all the primary and middle schools would remain close.

For the students of class 9th to 12th, the educational institutions would remain open, the notification said, adding, only those subjects would be taught in which examination would be conducted. The notification would be implemented at all public and private sector schools.

