HEC allows universities online exams across the country

Federal Minister for Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood says he is glad over HEC’s decision to allow universities to conduct online exams with adequate safeguards.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) The Higher education Commission (HEC) allowed universities to conduct online examinations after the students’ protests in several cities, especially in Lahore.

The HEC issued notification for the online exams, with directives to the universities to adhere to the procedures set by the commission for online exams.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood shared the notification of the HEC. He wrote: “I am happy to note that HEC has formally allowed the universities to conduct online exams with adequate safeguards.

This paves the way for them to devise right procedures quickly to do so. Education standards must be kept up. Work hard students and wish you the best,”.

Earlier, the students had held protests in various cities, especially in Lahore for online exams. The protests of the students turned violent. Police charged baton as a result of which two students were still in critical condition in hospitals.