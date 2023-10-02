Open Menu

HEC Announces Commonwealth Scholarships For Masters, PhD For Years 2023-24

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 08:38 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for the London Commonwealth Scholarship Programme, in Masters and PhD disciplines

The HES local chapter sources told APP on Monday that the Commonwealth Scholarships are funded by the Commonwealth and Development Office in London.


Out of 30,000 scholarships, 26 programmes are available for Masters and 30 programmes for PhD. Application deadline for the current HEC Commonwealth Masters and PhD scholarships is October 17, and applications must be submitted on both the HEC and Commonwealth portals.
The CSC portal is open for applications up till October 17, 2023.


Moreover, the Government of Switzerland, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has also announced an 'Excellence Scholarship Programme' for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.


The HEC sources further informed APP that one-year post-masters research, three-year post-masters, PhD and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates.
The last date for submission of applications with the Swiss embassy is September 30.
More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP.

The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers completing a masters or PhD degree.
Scholarship recipients will be selected under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.

